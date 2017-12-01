Quantcast

MSSU Women Try to Bounce Back @ UNK - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Women Try to Bounce Back @ UNK

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern women's basketball team travels to Kearney, Nebraska to face off with one of three undefeated teams remaining in the MIAA in the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers (7-0) inside the Health and Sports Center Saturday afternoon.   
 
Game Information
Date: Saturday December 2, 2017
Tip-Off: 2:00 pm
Location: Kearney, Neb.
Site: Health and Sports Center
Series Record: MSSU: leads 19-14
                           
Media Coverage
MSSU Radio: Fox Sports Joplin 101.3, and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS
Audio:  http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH
Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions/
Live Stats: http://www.sidearmstats.com/UNK/wbball

The Series vs. UNK
The Lions lead the series with the former CSIC opponent 19-14 after winning two-straight against the Lopers in the last two and four of the last five meetings. Senior Jenson Maydew has scored 35 points against UNK in her career, including a double-double (15 points & 10 rebounds) in last season's win for the Lions. Junior guard Chelsey Henry added 14 points, while junior forward Desirea Buerge scored 12 as both combined for ten rebounds and five steals as well. Guard Dru Clark also had success against the Lopers in the form of a 15-point outburst during the 2015-16 season. Each team has eight wins inside Health and Sports Center with UNK taking the last game in its Building despite losing three-straight prior. Since joining the NCAA D2 ranks Southern holds a 4-2 advantage over UNK. The longest winning streak by either team is held by the Lions as they won seven games from Jan. 29, 1983 through Feb. 1, 1986.
 
Possible Starters

Missouri Southern (1-6)
No.              Name                              Pos.          Ht.              Yr.             PPG        RPG        Assists       Steals        Hometown.
3                Julianna Wadsworth           G             5-8             Sr.              3.7            2.1             8                5                Oswego, Ill.
11              Jasmine Green                   G             5-6             Sr.             11.0           3.7             6                2                Katy, Texas 
15              Chelsey Henry                   G             5-10           Jr.              15.1           3.3           12                4                Neosho, Mo. 
21              Desirea Buerge                  F              6-0            Jr.              17.7           7.3             1                2                Webb City, Mo.
31              Jenson Maydew                 F              5-11           Sr.             10.6           8.6             5                2                Pratt, Kan
 

Nebraska-Kearney (7-0)
No.             Name                        Pos.              Ht.             Yr.              PPG        RPG        Assists       Steals       Hometown
3                Jenna Gillespie            G                5-6             So.               2.7          1.4             8                2              Holdrege, Neb.
5                Michaela Barry            G                5-7             Sr.              14.7           3.6           19              11              Battle Creek, Neb.
10              McKenzie Brown         G                5-10           Sr.              13.0           7.0             4                6              Grand Island, Neb.
11              Jaymie Bernbeck         F                6-0             Jr.                4.7            5.9             4                2              Garden City, Kan.       
12              Alyssa Frauendorfer    F                6-0             Gr.             15.9            6.1           19                3               Humphrey, Neb.
 

Quick Notes
Veteran Leadership
MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.

MIAA Pre-Season Poll
The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.

Henry the 15th I am I am
Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly out of the gate, leading the team in scoring through six games at 15.1 ppg (36-for-83), including a career-high 26 points at Harding. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is currently 11th in the MIAA in scoring, while registering 30.4 minutes per contest for ninth in the MIAA. 
 
Let the Buerge Hit The Floor 
Since returning to game action, junior forward Desirea Buerge has played out of her mind in the Lions last three games capping off with a season-high 21 points at Fort Hays State. She came off the bench to score 20 points against Avila in her first game back before registering her fifth career double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds, helping MSSU to its first win over Ottawa University. Buerge finished last season averaging 12.8 ppg for second on the team and 16th in the conference.

She Works Hard for the Rebound
Senior forward Jenson Maydew recorded her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Lions third contest at Harding. She added eight rebounds at Fort Hays State to lead the Lions for the fifth time out of seven games. Jenson stands at 9th in the conference in boards per game with 8.6. In 2016-17, her first double-double came in the Lions ninth game, followed by another one in back-to-back contests through ten games. 

Welcome Back Fritz  
Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.

International Love 
Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain. Both have seen in every game so far for the Lions and started in four games each. Campbell leads the team with seven blocks and tied with five steals, while Catalan has scored 34 total points in 130 minutes good for fifth and sixth on the squad.

Up Next
MSSU returns home to the Leggett & Platt Center to take on Lincoln on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 pm.  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Childcare Shortage

    Pittsburg Childcare Shortage

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-12-02 04:06:05 GMT

    For years, Pittsburg's Family Resource Center and other local childcare providers have been at capacity. 

    More >>

    For years, Pittsburg's Family Resource Center and other local childcare providers have been at capacity. 

    More >>

  • Mother of Child with Autism Speaks About Allegation of Abuse at Carthage School

    Mother of Child with Autism Speaks About Allegation of Abuse at Carthage School

    Friday, December 1 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-02 00:10:36 GMT

    "No one has ever taken a moment to admit to say we've done this to improve.  We've done this to make sure things like this are not happening."

    More >>

    "No one has ever taken a moment to admit to say we've done this to improve.  We've done this to make sure things like this are not happening."

    More >>

  • Journey to Bethlehem

    Journey to Bethlehem

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-01 16:11:53 GMT

    The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend.  It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm.  The church is located at 1901 E 4th.  Guests are asked to park i...

    More >>

    The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend.  It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm.  The church is located at 1901 E 4th.  Guests are asked to park i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.