Lions Travel to Kearney Saturday

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team will continue its MIAA road swing when the Lions take on Nebraska-Kearney Saturday afternoon. Tip off from the Health and Sports Center is slated for 4 pm.



Game Information

Teams: Missouri Southern (2-4, 0-1 MIAA) at Nebraska-Kearney (4-5, 1-0 MIAA)

Date: December 2, 2017

Tip-Off: 4:00 pm

Location: Kearney, Neb.

Site: Health and Wellness Center (5,100)

Series Record: vs. UNK leads 21-13

Coaches: Jeff Boschee (58-39 overall/at MSSU - 4th year). Kevin Lofton (201-152 overall/at UNK)

Media Coverage



MSSU Radio: Mike McClure - Play by play - Fox Sports Joplin - 101.3, 103.5 FM, AM 1560 KXMS 88.7 FM

Internet Audio: http://www.mssulions.com

Live Video: https://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/unk/mbball

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mssumensbball



The Series

Nebraska-Kearney leads the all-time series 21-13 between the two schools, and the Lions have won four of the last seven meetings. Southern has won the last two games in the MIAA Tournament in against UNK in each of the last two seasons. Southern is 9-8 at home, 2-13 on the road and 2-0 in neutral site games.

NCAA Individual Stat Leaders

CJ Carr ranks 36th nationally in minutes per game, while Enis Memic ranks 30th in field goal percentage. Elyjah Clark ranks 57th in defensive rebounds per game.

NCAA Team Stat Leaders

The Lions rank 49th in fewest turnovers.

MIAA Individual Leaders

Memic and Carr lead the MIAA in field goal percentage and minutes per game, respectively, while Carr ranks second in steals per game, and Elyjah Clark ranks fifth in three point field goals per game. Carr also ranks fifth in assists per game.

MIAA Team Stat Leaders

The Lions rank second in the MIAA in fewest fouls, while ranking third in fewest turnovers and fourth in blocked shots per game.

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season. His is the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).

Three Point Streak

The Lions failed to make a three-pointer at Arkansas Tech in their match-up in 2012-13. It was the first time in 403 games that Southern had failed to hit a three pointer, dating back to Jan. 20, 1999 against Missouri S&T. The Lions have had a three in 148-straight games since Arkansas Tech in 2012-13.

Records A Breakin'

Elyjah Clark set new school records last season for single-season three pointers (89), single-season three-point attempts (225), and three pointers made per game (2.96). He also helped the Lions to set the school record for three's made in a season with 250.

Home Sweet Home

Missouri Southern can count on some of the best fan support in Division II. The Lions rank 11th nationally in home attendance this season, averaging 1,472 n fans per game. That number is third in the MIAA.

Feeling Generous

CJ Carr set a new MSSU single-game record for assists against Pittsburg State last season with 16 in the game. The mark broke Eddin Santiago's mark of 15 set in 2000. The 16 assists were also the most in a single game in Division II last year.

Erase A Deficit

The Lions trailed by 14 at one point against Minnesota State the opening weekend, but a 20-6 run by the Lions erased that deficit to tie the game up late and force overtime. In the game against UMSL, the Lions utilized an 11-1 run to end the first half and lead by three at the break.

Specialty Stats

This year, the Lions have forced 89 turnovers and are scoring 14.8 points off of the turnovers. Southern also is averaging 11.0 points per game in second-chance points, 32.0 points per game in the paint and 22.5 per game from its bench.

Runs A Comin'

Against UMSL, the Lions went on three separate runs that helped facilitate the win. The Lions finished the first half on an 11-1 run and went on separate 9-0 and 7-0 runs in the second half.

Full-Court Winner

Wayne State hit a late three pointer to tie the game against the Lions last week, but with less than six seconds on the clock, Braelon Walker took the in-bounds pass and drove the length of the court to hit a running left-handed layup to win the game for the Lions as time expired.

Taking Down The Best

With the win against Northwest Missouri in 2017, the Lions took out a No. 1 ranked opponent for the first time since the 1999-2000 season when Southern defeated Florida Southern in the Elite Eight. It also turned out to be the only loss that Northwest Missouri would suffer en route to the Division II National Championship.

Lions On The Radio

The majority of the Lions games this season can be heard on the Missouri Southern Radio Network in Joplin. Southern is partnering with Fox Sports Joplin, the Lions can be heard on 101.3 FM, 103.5 FM, 88.7 FM and AM 1560.

Lions on TV

All Missouri Southern conference home games will be brought to you live this season courtesy of KGCS TV in Joplin. Fans can catch the action over the air live on Digital Channel 22 as well as on local cable systems.

Up Next

The Lions will finish off the road trip with a 4 pm game at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.