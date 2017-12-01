101 Year Old Man Proves You're Never Too Old to Give

At 101 years old David Bevan is making a lot of noise. Especially for a man of such few words, "This is something I can do" says Bevan. That something, is ring the bell for the Salvation Army. He's been doing it for 10 years, twice a year. It's just another example of kindness from a man who has dedicated his life to service. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, he returned home from World War II in 1946. Salvation Army Lieutenant Mylie Hadden says it's exciting seeing a man with Bevan's experience lending a hand "Well it just shows you that no matter what age you are you can always help and you always have something to do to contribute."