Sidewalk Construction Brings Safety Concerns

Sidewalk projects continue throughout parts of Joplin.

And while the finished product should be plush...it's what taking place in the interim that has some concerned.

Jones: " I'm just concerned for safety. It ain't for me it's for everybody."

Jim Jones is a Carl Junction resident, but, he has grand kids here in Joplin, and with all the construction going on in town, he's become concerned about the sidewalks.

More specifically, what's being used to put them together.

Jones says he's worried that nobody cares...

Jones: "To me it does matter, because some of them are six to eight inches above the ground and somebody could trip or fall, and, some sidewalks have got some barriers on them and some don't."

This is what he's talking about -- form stakes.

Several are used to help frame the sidewalks as they're being built.

We spoke with Clayton Cristy, with Olsson Associates.

He checks for potential safety issues, but says, the primary responsibility for safety and signage falls on the actual contractor performing the work.

Cristy: "The contractor is responsible for site safety, if we see there's one missing, then we're going to bring that to the contractor's attention, which we have done on this project."

While they do have the contractor putting up more signage to warn pedestrians of the hazards, there's another issue.

Cristy: "For instance, you wouldn't drive through a street that had a road closed sign, you know, the public shouldn't walk through a sidewalk that has a sidewalk closed sign."

Jones is in some agreement on that part...

Jones: "This little caution tape, it ain't going to stop somebody from coming through, it's not going to stop anybody, if somebody's going to do something, they're going to do it."

And Cristy says the best advice, is to be pro-active, on all fronts.

Cristy: "Don't go into areas where it's been excavated, and if there's a problem, contact the contractor or the city and we will try to address those."

Cristy also says *more* sidewalk projects are in the works so folks need to be mindful of barricades and caution tape.

