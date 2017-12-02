Quantcast

Afton Advances to State Title Game - KOAM TV 7

Afton Advances to State Title Game

Updated:

The Afton Eagles have never played for a state football title. That's about to change.

The Eagles beat the Thomas Terriers on Friday night in the Class A semifinals, blowing them out 52-7. Afton quarterback Wil Amos finished the night with 353 rushing yards.

Next up for Afton, they'll face the Crescent Tigers in the state championship. Both teams head into the game with perfect records, the Tigers are 14-0, while afton is 13-0.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Childcare Shortage

    Pittsburg Childcare Shortage

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-12-02 04:06:05 GMT

    For years, Pittsburg's Family Resource Center and other local childcare providers have been at capacity. 

    More >>

    For years, Pittsburg's Family Resource Center and other local childcare providers have been at capacity. 

    More >>

  • Mother of Child with Autism Speaks About Allegation of Abuse at Carthage School

    Mother of Child with Autism Speaks About Allegation of Abuse at Carthage School

    Friday, December 1 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-02 00:10:36 GMT

    "No one has ever taken a moment to admit to say we've done this to improve.  We've done this to make sure things like this are not happening."

    More >>

    "No one has ever taken a moment to admit to say we've done this to improve.  We've done this to make sure things like this are not happening."

    More >>

  • Journey to Bethlehem

    Journey to Bethlehem

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-01 16:11:53 GMT

    The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend.  It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm.  The church is located at 1901 E 4th.  Guests are asked to park i...

    More >>

    The Journey to Bethlehem is a walking, outdoor, interactive drama of the original Christmas story. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Bryce Hotchikiss, the Lead Minister at Countryside Christian Church in Pittsburg, to find out what makes this annual production so special. The Journey is free to attend.  It starts Saturday night, Dec. 2nd from 6:00-9:00pm and then on Sunday from 5:00-8:00pm.  The church is located at 1901 E 4th.  Guests are asked to park i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.