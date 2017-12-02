Afton Advances to State Title Game

The Afton Eagles have never played for a state football title. That's about to change.

The Eagles beat the Thomas Terriers on Friday night in the Class A semifinals, blowing them out 52-7. Afton quarterback Wil Amos finished the night with 353 rushing yards.

Next up for Afton, they'll face the Crescent Tigers in the state championship. Both teams head into the game with perfect records, the Tigers are 14-0, while afton is 13-0.