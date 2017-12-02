Quantcast

Gegg Breaks SEK Record, Labette Co. tops Girard

Labette County's Tristan Gegg is now the SEK league's all-time scoring leader.

Gegg scored 14 points in Labette County's win over Girard on Friday night, to put her at 1,630 career points at LCHS. The previous SEK league scoring record was 1,625 points, which was set by Coffeyville's Cameron Craig.

The Grizzlies beat the Trojans 57-31 to begin the season 1-0. Next up for Labette County, they'll host an interleague matchup against Frontenac next Tuesday. 

