Santa's Workshop in Pittsburg

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation hosted its annual holiday market at the Memorial Auditorium, Saturday. While moms and dads bought crafts, kids could go to Santa's workshop where they could color, make ornaments, and even write letters to Santa.

The only price for admission was a non-perishable food item. The food was donated to Pittsburg's Wesley House. All the vendor fees collected were used to buy toys for KOAM's toybox campaign, which gives kids in need toys for Christmas.