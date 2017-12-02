Kiwanis Pancake Party

Saturday marked the 69th year of the Pittsburg Kiwanis pancake day feed. For just five dollars, customers could get two pancakes, sausage, and coffee.

The volunteers were made up of a variety of elementary, middle school, high school, and college students. All the money raised go towards programs designed to help local kids in need.

This fundraiser is the largest of the year for the Pittsburg Kiwanis Club. They're hoping to raise 6 or 7 thousand dollars.