Driver Identified in Deadly Crash that Killed MSSU Student Vivian Vu



A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student.

Vivian Vu died of injuries from the crash near Hamel Illinois on November 21st. Three other people also died in the crash. Illinois state police said 53 year old Mohamed Yussuf Jama of Greeley, Colorado was driving the tractor trailer when it crashed into several vehicles that had slowed or stopped in a construction zone. The investigation is ongoing and so far no citations have been issued to Jama.

The crash killed 20-year-old Tori Carroll of Alhambra; 20-year-old Hailey Bertels and her 17-year-old sister, Madisen Bertels, of Staunton; and 19-year-old Vu of Joplin.



