Firefighters Fan Out to Collect Toys and Donations for Christmas for Kids

Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to collect money and toys to help kids in need.

The Christmas for Kids effort has been underway for about ten years and serves between three hundred fifty and four hundred children.

Firefighters turned out at several locations including Love's truck stop in a massive effort to make a difference.

Seneca's assistant fire chief James Wilson said, "There's nothing better than seeing a smile on a kid on Christmas. You know, I mean it just brightens your day and some families can't afford that. So when we do it, we kinda help them out and they don't know it's from us. They think it's from their parents."

Firefighters will also collect again at the Neosho Walmart on December 16th from 9:00 am till 2:00 pm.

Departments including: Seneca, Redings Mill, Neosho, Wheaton, Stella and more participated.

