Firefighters Fan Out to Collect Toys and Donations for Christmas for Kids

Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to collect money and toys to help kids in need.More >>
A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student. Vivian Vu died of injuries from the crash near Hamel Illinois on November 21st.More >>
Saturday marked the 69th year of the Pittsburg Kiwanis pancake day feed.More >>
Pittsburg Parks and Recreation hosted its annual holiday market at the Memorial Auditorium, Saturday.More >>
For years, Pittsburg's Family Resource Center and other local childcare providers have been at capacity.More >>
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.More >>
A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
It's called Knitted Knockers.
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has appointed his first member of the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database off the ground that can identify problem opioid prescribers.More >>
Funeral arrangements were announced for Vivian Vu, the Missouri Southern State University student who was killed in a crash in Illinois when a semi truck plowed into several vehicles.More >>
A Miami, Oklahoma man has died from injuries suffered when he was thrown twenty feet from the top of a vehicle Friday afternoon.More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
