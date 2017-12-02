Quantcast

Joplin Peer Buddies Group Remembers One of Their Own - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Peer Buddies Group Remembers One of Their Own

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Behind clusters of balloons under the Cunningham park gazebo are the loved ones of a young Joplin man involved in a group that brought people together.

"He was very happy all the time. And things were hard for him and he always tried and always put in his best effort" says Macy Clouse, who was Aidan's Peer Buddy.
   
"One of his teachers called him a Sour Patch kid. Because he was so sweet and then spur of the moment he would walk over and pat you on the face a little bit. But he was just a really sweet loving kid" says the Peer Buddies President Kylie Shelton.

Aidan was a student at Joplin High School and a member of their Peer Buddies group. He passed away on Thursday at age 17.

"Joplin Peer Buddies is when we take our general education students and pair them up with our special needs students and we go out in the community so we can gain experience of being out in the community and things like that" says Shelton. 

The Peer Buddies organized this ceremony and time to support each other

"All of our students of course knew Aidan. So coming together as a community right now is important for the family and for our kids"

"Peer buddies is a large group and for the people who came here...it obviously shows how much people cared about Aidan and this is a team effort for sure. And we were all very devastated and all are just trying to support each other" says Sara Iseli, a Peer Buddy.

As around 170 balloons float off into the sky, the Peer Buddy of Aidan will spend her life in admiration of her friend.

"He never gave up on things. And so I want to take away from that and do that for myself as well. Never give up and always do my best. Even when things get tough" says Clouse.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Peer Buddies Group Remembers One of Their Own

    Joplin Peer Buddies Group Remembers One of Their Own

    Saturday, December 2 2017 11:04 PM EST2017-12-03 04:04:48 GMT
    Behind clusters of balloons under the Cunningham park gazebo are the loved ones of a young Joplin man involved in a group that brought people together. "He was very happy all the time. And things were hard for him and he always tried and always put in his best effort" says Macy Clouse, who was Aidan's Peer Buddy.     "One of his teachers called him a Sour Patch kid. Because he was so sweet and then spur of the moment he would walk over and pat you o...More >>
    Behind clusters of balloons under the Cunningham park gazebo are the loved ones of a young Joplin man involved in a group that brought people together. "He was very happy all the time. And things were hard for him and he always tried and always put in his best effort" says Macy Clouse, who was Aidan's Peer Buddy.     "One of his teachers called him a Sour Patch kid. Because he was so sweet and then spur of the moment he would walk over and pat you o...More >>

  • Firefighters Fan Out to Collect Toys and Donations for Christmas for Kids

    Firefighters Fan Out to Collect Toys and Donations for Christmas for Kids

    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:28 PM EST2017-12-03 02:28:19 GMT

    Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to  collect  money and toys  to help kids in need.  

    More >>

    Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to  collect  money and toys  to help kids in need.  

    More >>

  • Driver Identified in Deadly Crash that Killed MSSU Student Vivian Vu

    Driver Identified in Deadly Crash that Killed MSSU Student Vivian Vu

    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:18 PM EST2017-12-03 02:18:08 GMT

    A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student.   Vivian Vu died of injuries from  the crash  near Hamel Illinois on November 21st.  

    More >>

    A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student.   Vivian Vu died of injuries from  the crash  near Hamel Illinois on November 21st.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.