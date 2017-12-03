Bikers Collect Toys For Kids In Need

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The holidays can be hard for low income families, especially if they're struggle to afford toys for their children. That's why over 100 bikers donated more than 100 toys to kids in need. Hideout Harley Davidson hosted its annual toy run this afternoon. They dropped the toys off at the St. Paul Methodist Church for the church's affordable Christmas program. There was a good turn-out this year which organizers say is because helping struggling families is a rewarding experience.

Hideout Harley Davidson Manager Steve Lippert says, "It's a good feeling. It's always better and I've always loved to give more than receive something. I think the bottom line to it is that most everybody is blessed beyond belief. And they appreciate that and they want to do their part in helping others that need a helping hand."

The toy run is the largest of the holiday service projects that Hideout Harley Davidson does. they also plan on holding a canned food drive later in the month.

