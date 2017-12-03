Quantcast

Journey to Bethlehem - KOAM TV 7

Journey to Bethlehem

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Christian Countryside Church in Pittsburg showed the public what they think the original Christmas story would have been like this weekend. With live horses, donkeys, and sheep, actors from the church portrayed Mary and Joseph traveling to Bethlehem.

More than 500 people showed up for Saturday night's tour, and a good crowd showed up Sunday night as well. The minister hopes that this display will get folks in the Christmas spirit, and give people a better understanding of the Christmas story.

