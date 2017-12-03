Oklahoma Governor Plans to Put Medical Marijuana on the Ballot

A series of appointments and then withdrawn appointments to the Missouri State Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens inevitably resulted in the outcome he sought which was the firing of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Critics are accusing the republican governor of a power grab.More >>
A special legislative committee on Kansas public school funding holds its first meeting Monday. It follows an October State Supreme Court order to boost funding.More >>
The South Joplin Christian Church held a unique charity event this weekend.More >>
Oklahoma's governor will put medical marijuana on the ballot. Governor Mary Fallin said she will set an election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure after the start of the new year.More >>
Christian Countryside Church in Pittsburg showed the public what they think the original Christmas story would have been like this weekend.More >>
A series of appointments and then withdrawn appointments to the Missouri State Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens inevitably resulted in the outcome he sought which was the firing of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Critics are accusing the republican governor of a power grab.More >>
A special legislative committee on Kansas public school funding holds its first meeting Monday. It follows an October State Supreme Court order to boost funding.More >>
Oklahoma's governor will put medical marijuana on the ballot. Governor Mary Fallin said she will set an election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure after the start of the new year.More >>
Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to collect money and toys to help kids in need.More >>
A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student. Vivian Vu died of injuries from the crash near Hamel Illinois on November 21st.More >>
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.More >>
A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
It's called Knitted Knockers.
A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
The Salvation Army is working hard to help families this Christmas and some local businesses are a big part of making that possible. The adopt-a-family program changes lives.More >>
Good news for the state of Kansas and residents who can breathe a little easier.. The environmental protection agency says all one hundred and five counties in the state meet recent ozone standards.More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has appointed his first member of the state's medical licensing board as his administration works to get a database off the ground that can identify problem opioid prescribers.More >>
