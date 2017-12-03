Quantcast

Oklahoma Governor Plans to Put Medical Marijuana on the Ballot

MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -


Oklahoma's governor will put medical marijuana on the ballot. Governor Mary Fallin said she will set an election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure after the start of the new year. 
Supporters gathered enough signatures last year for a statewide referendum  known as State Question 788.  The measure  would permit doctors to recommend a patient for a state issued medical marijuana license. Patients would have to be at least 25 years old and could possess up to three ounces of the drug, six full grown plants and six seedlings if the measure is approved by voters. 

Fallin says she will decide after the first of 2018 whether voters will be asked to decide the issue during the primary election in June or the November general election.
 

