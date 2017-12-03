Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The South Joplin Christian Church held a unique charity event this weekend. The Alternative Christmas Fair featured crafts from all around the world. Customers got their hands on handmade crafts from 32 different countries. 

Not only do the items make for unique Christmas gifts, the money also goes to a good cause. All the proceeds go to help support a steady income for artisans around the globe.

