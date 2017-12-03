Quantcast

Kansas Committee Begins Work on New Education Funding Bill Monday

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Topeka, KS -

A  special legislative committee on Kansas public school funding holds its first meeting Monday.
 
It  follows an October  State Supreme Court order to boost funding. A daylong session will start with a briefing from the attorney generals office. The high court  ruled a plan to phase in a 293 million dollar increase was still inadequate.. And  then directed lawmakers to enact a new law before July. That phase in of millions over a two year period would bring state education funding to four point three billion dollars annually. 
The committee's chairman is Republican Rep. Blaine Finch of Ottawa. He also is the House Judiciary Committee's chairman.
  The panel's 11 members include the Senate majority and minority leaders and the chairs of the House and Senate budget committees.

