Olivia Garton

Picking out your child's name can be a tough decision. Unless you have a favorite restaurant perhaps. Reporter Krystall Sherrill introduces us to a couple in Fort Smith, Arkansas who are doing just that. Olivia Michelle Garton is due Wednesday, December 6th, 2017. And yes, her initials will be OMG!
Monday, December 4 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-04 14:03:34 GMT
Thursday, November 23 2017 9:45 AM EST2017-11-23 14:45:23 GMT
Ashley’s Best Green Bean Casserole Ingredients: 2(14.5ounce) cans green beans, drained 1(10.75ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup 1(6ounce) can French fried onions 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place green beans and soup in a large microwave-safe bowl. Mix well and heat in the microwave on High until warm (3 to 5 minutes). Stir in ½ cup of cheese and heat mixture for another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer gre...More >>
Friday, October 27 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-10-27 22:29:03 GMT
Turkey CrockPot - from Shirley Beneke, Parsons KS 5-7lb Turkey Breast 1 pkg dry onion soup mix 16 oz can whole cranberry sauce Place turkey in slow cooker. Combine soup mix and cranberry sauce. Spread over turkey. Cover. Cook on low for 8 hours. Serve over rice.More >>
Wednesday, October 25 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-10-25 17:27:04 GMT
INGREDIENTS: 6 slices bacon 3 pounds red potatoes, chopped 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided 1 tablespoon Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix, or more, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped chives DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread bacon in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Place into oven and bake until brown and crispy, about 12-14 minutes. Let cool before crumbling; set aside. Line a slow coo...More >>
Friday, October 20 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-10-20 15:38:31 GMT
Nacho Hashbrown Casserole 1 pkg (32oz) frozen cubed hashbrowns 1 can cream of celery soup 1 can nacho cheese soup 1 large onion, finely chopped 1 cup (8oz) sour cream In a greased 3 quart crockpot, combine all ingredient but sour cream. Cover and cok on low for 3-4 hours, until potatoes are tender. Stir in sour cream. Cover and cook another 15-30 minutes Angel Barnett Riverton, KSMore >>
Tuesday, October 17 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-10-17 17:24:34 GMT
1 (3 pound) sirloin pork roast 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 2 tablespoons soy flour blend 2 tablespoon brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon garlic salt ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 cup apple juice Brush roast with vegetable oil. Combine in small bowl soy flour blend, brown sugar, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic salt and cinnamon. Coat roast with spice mixture. Place roast in slow cooker. Add apple juice.
Saturday, October 14 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-10-14 15:44:00 GMT
2 1/2 to 3 pound pork loin 2-3 red delicious apples, sliced 4 Tbsp honey 2 Tbsp cinnamon 1 large sweet potatoes, diced into bite sized pieces Lay the slices from 1 1/2 apples in the bottom of the crock pot. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp cinnamon. Cut slices into the pork loin, approx 1/2" to 3/4". Drizzle half of the honey and place apples into the cuts.Put pork loin on top of the layer of apple. Drizzle with the remainder of the honey. Add sewwt po...More >>
Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-08-29 16:42:42 GMT
4 cups fresh blackberries 1 3 oz box raspberry OR blackberry Jell-O 1/3 cup sugar (omit if desired) 1 18 oz box yellow OR butter cake mix 1 cup water 1-2 sticks butter, melted 1/2 cup chopped pecans (optional) Line 12 inch Dutch oven with foil or parchment paper. Lightly spray with baking spray. Spread berries in prepared Dutch oven. Mix Jell-O and sugar (if using) together; sprinkle over berries. Sprinkle cake mix over Jell-O and berries. If using nuts, add them now. Pour ...More >>
