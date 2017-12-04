Olivia Garton

Quantcast

Fort Smith, Arkansas -

Picking out your child's name can be a tough decision.  Unless you have a favorite restaurant perhaps.  Reporter Krystall Sherrill introduces us to a couple in Fort Smith, Arkansas who are doing just that.  Olivia Michelle Garton is due Wednesday, December 6th, 2017.   And yes, her initials will be OMG!

