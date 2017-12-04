Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-4 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-4

Updated:

KANSAS SCHOOL FUNDING

  • In Kansas a special legislative committee on public school funding holds its first meeting today.  It follows an October State Supreme court order to boost funding.  The court said a plan to phase in a $293 million dollar increase was still inadequate, and directed lawmakers to enact a new law before July.

PITT CHILD CARE

  • Crawford County is dealing with a shortage of quality childcare and local leaders are looking for a solution.  On Friday, the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce invited community leaders to discuss the problem at their "First Friday Luncheon".      Part of the conversation focused on how a lack of adequate childcare hurts local economic growth and local families.

TRUCK DRIVER IDENTIFIED

  • A Colorado man is identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern student.  Illinois State Police say 53-year-old Mohamed Yussuf Jama of Greeley, Colorado was driving the tractor trailer when it crashed into several vehicles that had either slowed or stopped in a construction zone.  The investigation is ongoing and so far no citations have been issued to Jama.

GOP TAX BILL

  • GOP lawmakers will now try to find common ground between the tax overhaul bills passed by the House and Senate.  The potential sticking points could be last-minute changes made to the senate bill, in order to secure enough votes to pass it.  The goal is to have a final copy on the president's desk by Christmas.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2017 Toybox Collection Partners

    2017 Toybox Collection Partners

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:26 AM EST2017-12-04 16:26:28 GMT

    Cricket Wireless    2409 N. Broadway    Pittsburg    KS    66762 Masonite Pittsburg    911 E. Jefferson    Pittsburg    KS    66762 Dollar General    705 N. High School Ave.    Columbus    KS    66725 Dollar General    604 W. 7th Street    Galena    KS  ...

    More >>

    Cricket Wireless    2409 N. Broadway    Pittsburg    KS    66762 Masonite Pittsburg    911 E. Jefferson    Pittsburg    KS    66762 Dollar General    705 N. High School Ave.    Columbus    KS    66725 Dollar General    604 W. 7th Street    Galena    KS  ...

    More >>

  • Northpark Mall Joins Autism Speaks for a Santa Photo Experience

    Northpark Mall Joins Autism Speaks for a Santa Photo Experience

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:18 AM EST2017-12-04 16:18:10 GMT
    Northpark Mall is a quiet as a mouse, a perfect time for kids like Collin to get his picture taken with Santa. "I took my son to visit Santa. It is a low sensory experience for children with autism with other special disabilities. This is the first time he would talk to Santa and actually sit on his lap" says Whitney Wardlow.  It's an experience every family should have. "Children with autism, they become over stimulated in highlighted loud talking environme...More >>
    Northpark Mall is a quiet as a mouse, a perfect time for kids like Collin to get his picture taken with Santa. "I took my son to visit Santa. It is a low sensory experience for children with autism with other special disabilities. This is the first time he would talk to Santa and actually sit on his lap" says Whitney Wardlow.  It's an experience every family should have. "Children with autism, they become over stimulated in highlighted loud talking environme...More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-4

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-4

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:14 AM EST2017-12-04 14:14:32 GMT
    KANSAS SCHOOL FUNDING In Kansas a special legislative committee on public school funding holds its first meeting today.  It follows an October State Supreme court order to boost funding.  The court said a plan to phase in a $293 million dollar increase was still inadequate, and directed lawmakers to enact a new law before July. PITT CHILD CARE Crawford County is dealing with a shortage of quality childcare and local leaders are looking for a solution.  On Friday...More >>
    KANSAS SCHOOL FUNDING In Kansas a special legislative committee on public school funding holds its first meeting today.  It follows an October State Supreme court order to boost funding.  The court said a plan to phase in a $293 million dollar increase was still inadequate, and directed lawmakers to enact a new law before July. PITT CHILD CARE Crawford County is dealing with a shortage of quality childcare and local leaders are looking for a solution.  On Friday...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.