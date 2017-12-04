Quantcast

Grand Marshal of Joplin Christmas Parade Announced - KOAM TV 7

Grand Marshal of Joplin Christmas Parade Announced

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Freeman Health System is pleased to announce Deputy Nolan Murray of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will serve as Grand Marshal of the 47th Annual Joplin Christmas Parade. Murray was shot March 1 while executing a search warrant at a Joplin motel.

Murray has been employed by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and has been a member of the Ozark Drug Enforcement team for more than one year. The military veteran participates in the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Deputy program and is active in his church and community. He was honored with a civilian Purple Heart award from the sheriff’s office in April.

At 5:55 pm Tuesday, December 5, a local veteran will play taps at the parade grandstand to signal the start of the parade. After a procession of emergency medical services vehicles, Murray and his family will lead the Joplin Christmas Parade, followed by nearly 100 parade entrants. The theme of this year’s parade is “Honoring Local Heroes.” Entrants are encouraged to honor the superheroes in their lives and decorate accordingly.

The parade route starts at 15th and Main Street and runs north to Third Street. Funds generated by the 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, which provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • SEK Art Fest 2018 Mural Projects

    SEK Art Fest 2018 Mural Projects

    Monday, December 4 2017 8:08 PM EST2017-12-05 01:08:36 GMT
    SEK Art Fest announces projects for 2018. Sixteen murals will be painted in nine different locations. A $13,000 grant will help fund the murals. The organization also announced next year's community object project. Fiberglass benches will join past projects that included coal buckets and football statues. Here are the mural projects:More >>
    SEK Art Fest announces projects for 2018. Sixteen murals will be painted in nine different locations. A $13,000 grant will help fund the murals. The organization also announced next year's community object project. Fiberglass benches will join past projects that included coal buckets and football statues. Here are the mural projects:More >>

  • National Christmas Tree Shortage Hits the Four States

    National Christmas Tree Shortage Hits the Four States

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-12-05 00:05:53 GMT
    Andy Johnson, who owns and operates Bridgestone Christmas Trees with his family, tends to the trees he bought from Michigan. Since the Four States is too warm for growing Firs, he has to order them. "It was just a real hassle getting those trees to us in a timely manner because they had a lot of new customers to try to fill the demand of not having fir trees on other farms" says Johnson. "The fact that it takes seven to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree...More >>
    Andy Johnson, who owns and operates Bridgestone Christmas Trees with his family, tends to the trees he bought from Michigan. Since the Four States is too warm for growing Firs, he has to order them. "It was just a real hassle getting those trees to us in a timely manner because they had a lot of new customers to try to fill the demand of not having fir trees on other farms" says Johnson. "The fact that it takes seven to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree...More >>

  • Postal Service Conducts "Research" After Joplin Worker Caught on Camera Tossing Package

    Postal Service Conducts "Research" After Joplin Worker Caught on Camera Tossing Package

    Monday, December 4 2017 6:37 PM EST2017-12-04 23:37:28 GMT

    Nothing breakable was in that package, but the post office is now still dealing with a seemingly fragile situation.

    More >>

    Nothing breakable was in that package, but the post office is now still dealing with a seemingly fragile situation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.