Grand Marshal of Joplin Christmas Parade Announced

Freeman Health System is pleased to announce Deputy Nolan Murray of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will serve as Grand Marshal of the 47th Annual Joplin Christmas Parade. Murray was shot March 1 while executing a search warrant at a Joplin motel.

Murray has been employed by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and has been a member of the Ozark Drug Enforcement team for more than one year. The military veteran participates in the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Deputy program and is active in his church and community. He was honored with a civilian Purple Heart award from the sheriff’s office in April.

At 5:55 pm Tuesday, December 5, a local veteran will play taps at the parade grandstand to signal the start of the parade. After a procession of emergency medical services vehicles, Murray and his family will lead the Joplin Christmas Parade, followed by nearly 100 parade entrants. The theme of this year’s parade is “Honoring Local Heroes.” Entrants are encouraged to honor the superheroes in their lives and decorate accordingly.

The parade route starts at 15th and Main Street and runs north to Third Street. Funds generated by the 2017 Joplin Christmas Parade will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, which provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.