Southwest Missouri Bank Announces Promotions

Southwest Missouri Bank is pleased to announce several changes in their management team.

Steve Koelkebeck will continue in his role as President and Chief Operating Officer, while Craig Tankersley, named Executive Vice President, will be working with Chairman and CEO Garry Denney in setting the direction for growth and continually improving results of the bank.

Mark Johnson and Jeannette Clem have been promoted to Joplin and Carthage Market Presidents, respectively. They will concentrate on their market areas and work in those markets to offer ever improving products and services to our customers.

Jim Damm, Executive Vice President and Branch Manager of the Stone’s Corner branch, will move into a business development consulting role, working with customers and prospects in the Carl Junction and Webb City markets.

Heather Swarens, a 21-year employee of SMB with experience in operations and management, has been promoted to Branch Manager at Stone’s Corner.

“These management changes will allow our bank to continue to grow and prosper in the coming years,” said Denney. “We are very interested in giving our employees the opportunity to challenge themselves and help our bank succeed. We look forward to what they will accomplish.”

Southwest Missouri Bank was founded in 1979 and has 11 branches in Jasper and Newton Counties.