MSSU to Host Clinic for Neosho Students

Missouri Southern State University's Department of Emergency Medical Services will visit Neosho High School on December 14th, 2017 to host a clinic on emergency medical topics for junior and seniors. Starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m., students will visit stations with topics on a variety of topics, including Stop the Bleed, Hands Only CPR, AED Usage, Choking First Aid, and Epi Pen Usage.

Teacher Brandi Arthur planned the event, training provided free of charge by MSSU, with Associate Professor and Director of Emergency Medical Services Edward Lee.

"It's a great opportunity for our students to have training that could help them save lives; CPR given immediately after cardiac arrest can double or even triple the victim's chance of survival. The method of CPR the students will learn is a hands-only method and people are much more likely to provide first aid to those in need if they aren't required to have mouth to mouth contact. These opportunities for hand-on training are awesome because students are more motivated to learn new skills when they see the "real-life" uses," explained Arthur.

The event will take place in the NHS gymnasium at 511 S. Neosho Blvd., Neosho, MO 64850. For entry into our high school, please visit the Welcome Center located on the front of the building by the flagpole to obtain a visitor badge.