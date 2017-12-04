KOMA Beef Cattle Conference - January 16th

The KOMA Beef Cattle Conference begins at 4 p.m., January 16, 2018, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center in Springfield, Mo.

The KOMA (4 – State) Beef Cattle Conference is a joint effort by the Extension Services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas. It is designed to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization.

Presenters and presentations at the meeting include:

Dr. David Lalman, Professor – Harrington Chair Extension Beef Cattle Specialist Oklahoma State University, will be discussing “matching genetic potential to forage resources”

Dr. Jared Decker, Assistant Professor of Beef Cattle Genetics Extension and Computational Genomics at the University of Missouri – Columbia, will be discussing “genetics for cow efficiency and profit”

Dr. Craig Payne, University of Missouri – Columbia Associate Extension Professor Veterinary Medicine, will be discussing “current thinking on parasite control in cattle”

The evening meal will be catered by Mingles in Springfield, Mo.

“That same evening, agriculture businesses that have supported the event will have booths set up. Attendees can visit and learn how their products can help improve your beef cattle operation,” said Dr. Patrick Davis, county program director for Cedar County Extension.

The cost of the event for those who pre-register and pay prior to January 12, 2018, is $20 per person. No refunds if cancellation after the registration deadline. Mail payments to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 113 South Street, Stockton, Mo. 65785. Payment at the door will cost $30 per person.

To register or for details on this event, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276 – 3313 or by email to davismp@missouri.edu. Also contact the office immediately if you

##