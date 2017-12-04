Afton Prepares for State Championship

While most the 4-state area has moved on to basketball, that's not the case for the Afton Eagles.

Afton (13-0) will play in the Class A state championship game on Friday night in Owasso, OK. It's the team's first ever appearance in the state championship game. They will face the Crescent Tigers, a team that is also undefeated at 14-0 overall.

The Eagles have really had no issue making it to their first state championship game. They've won each of their four playoff games by 24 or more points.

Round 1 - beat Savanna 48-7.

Round 2 - beat Cashion 40-14

Quarterfinals - beat Minco 30-6.

Semifinals - beat Thomas 52-7.

Friday's state championship game will be at a familiar place for Afton. They played in Owasso in the state semifinals last season, where they were knocked out of the playoffs losing 43-15.

Kickoff Friday will be at 7:00 pm.