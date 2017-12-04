Postal Service Conducts "Research" After Joplin Worker Caught on Camera Tossing Package

The U.S. Postal Service says it's "researching" a case that involved one of its workers tossing a package towards a Joplin home. Jade Schumann says she, along with many other people, have seen videos on the internet showing delivery workers throwing packages. But she never thought it would happen to her.

Schumann is used to people taking detours to her home because of nearby construction. But what happened Sunday...

Schumann says, "Very ridiculous!"

Schumann wants to know why a Joplin postal carrier, seen on security video, took a shortcut, of sorts, of delivering a package to her front door.

Schumann says, "I was just like, oh my gosh! Really?"

We've blurred out the postal carrier's face. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to us this person is a Joplin Post Office worker. Schumann's doorbell security camera is what recorded the carrier toss her package towards her front door.

"The distance of my porch, it's definitely under 10 feet. Maybe six to eight feet," says Schumann.

Nothing breakable was in that package, but the post office is now still dealing with a seemingly fragile situation. In a statement, a post office spokesperson says, "The vast majority of the nearly five billion packages shipped using the U.S. Postal Service each year arrive swiftly, safely and intact. However, even one mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce."

Schumann says another postal carrier has since come to her door with much less hurry to leave.

"He said the postmaster might be reaching out to me later, and he was sorry, as a mail carrier, that that happened," says Schumann.

Schumann says she definitely accepts the apology, and hopes future deliveries have more cheer.

Adding to her frustration, Schumann says just before Thanksgiving, the post office stopped delivering mail to her and her neighbors without warning. She says they were told the post office thought construction in her neighborhood was too dangerous. Schumann says the post office has since also apologized for this, and continuous mail delivery has resumed.

The post office says anyone with delivery questions or concerns should call them.

Below is the full statement from the U.S. Postal Service:

