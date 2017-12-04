Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/01/2017

Incident Spotlight

This afternoon two detectives were driving at 2nd and Gray. They saw a male riding a mini bike pulling a homemade trailer. One detective recognized the male who is known to operate stolen vehicles. The other detective recognized the motorbike to have been reported stolen yesterday (teamwork). The rider recognized that there were two detectives on to him (bad feeling). He disconnected the trailer and fled, refusing to stop for lights and sirens. He rode between houses and put the bike behind a garage and hid. The detectives found him and arrested the 47 year old male for numerous charges. Officers hand delivered the stolen mini bike back to the owner.