Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/03/2017

Last night just after midnight an officer tried to stop a vehicle at 7th and Pennsylvania for expired plates. The vehicle drove away, south on Virginia and east on 8th before coming to a stop 800 block of Grand. The vehicle then ran back west on 8th driving dangerously and wasn't pursued. Having got the plate, another officer thought the vehicle would return home to the area of 5th and Moffett. As an officer pulled up to the house, the male had exited the suspect vehicle and ran into the house, refusing to stop for the officer. The front door was kicked open and the driver from Michigan was arrested for felony resisting, a felony drug warrant from Indiana, a felony drug warrant from Kansas, possession of 34 Oxycontin and possession of marijuana.