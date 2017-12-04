Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 12/04/2017

Yesterday evening at 7:39pm one of our officers saw a vehicle at 7th and Maiden Lane that had plates on it belonging to another vehicle. He contacted the vehicle after it parked at West 7th Street Wal-Mart. The 36 year old Joplin male that was driving was arrested for driving while suspended, a vehicle theft warrant, 2 Duquesne Warrants and 1 Joplin warrant. He had a used syringe in his pocket, a bag of meth on the driver's seat, a digital scale and two meth pipes. The 24 year old female passenger from Carthage was arrested for having a syringe in her pocket, a syringe in her purse and a marijuana pipe. At the jail a second syringe that contained meth was found hidden on her. She also had a fake $100 bill in her wallet.

With the assistance of Kansas City Police Department contacting the registered owner of the vehicle, it was determined the vehicle was also stolen but hadn't been reported.