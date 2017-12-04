Quantcast

KBCA Basketball Rankings (12/4)

Updated:

6A Boys 
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest 
2. Lawrence Free State 
3. Lawrence 
4. Derby 
5. Wichita Southeast 
6. OP-Blue Valley North 
7. Manhattan 
8. Shawnee Mission East 
9. Olathe North 
10. Wichita East

5A Boys 
1. Wichita Heights 
2. Lenexa-St. James Academy 
3. St. Thomas Aquinas 
4. Goddard-Eisenhower 
5. Topeka-Shawnee Heights 
6. Salina Central 
7. Pittsburg 
8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 
9. Bishop Carroll 
10. Topeka-Highland Park

4A Div. 1 Boys 
1. Bishop Miege 
2. McPherson 
3. Andover Central 
4. Labette County 
5. Basehor-Linwood 
6. Buhler 
7. Bonner Springs 
8. KC Piper 
9. Augusta 
10. Ottawa

4A Div. 2 Boys 
1. Topeka Hayden 
2. Wichita Collegiate 
3. Marysville 
4. Holcomb 
5. Andale 
6. Rock Creek 
7. Frontenac 
8. Smoky Valley 
9. Burlington 
10. Girard

3A Boys 
1. Cheney 
2. Hesston 
3. Silver Lake 
4. Nemaha Central 
5. Belle Plaine 
6. Phillipsburg 
7. St. Mary’s 
8. Perry-Lecompton 
9. Wellsville 
10. Sabetha

2A Boys
1. Burlingame 
2. Central Plains 
3. Hoxie 
4. Ness City 
5. Sedan 
6. Yates Center 
7. Salina-Sacred Heart 
8. St. Francis 
9. Plainville 
10. Hillsboro

1A Div. 1 Boys 
1. Hanover 
2. St. John-Hudson 
3. Doniphan West 
4. Rural Vista 
5. Montezuma-South Gray 
6. Osborne 
7. Dighton 
8. St. Paul 
9. Pike Valley 
10. Stockton

1A Div. 2 Boys 
1. Hutchinson-Central Christian 
2. Otis-Bison 
3. Sharon Springs-Wallace County 
4. Beloit- St. John’s/Tipton 
5. McPherson-Elyria Christian 
6. Kiowa-South Barber 
7. Almena-Northern Valley 
8. Grainfield- Wheatland/Grinnell 
9. Attica 
10. Logan

****GIRLS RANKINGS****

6A Girls 
1. Derby 
2. Wichita South 
3. Lawrence 
4. Blue Valley North 
5. Manhattan 
6. Washburn Rural 
7. Olathe Northwest 
8. Gardner-Edgerton 
9. Wichita Northwest 
10. Olathe South

5A Girls 
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 
2. Leavenworth 
3. Maize 
4. Newton 
5. Bishop Carroll 
6. KC Schlagle 
7. Salina Central 
8. Shawnee Mill Valley 
9. De Soto 
10. Goddard

4A Div. 1 Girls 
1. Bishop Miege 
2. McPherson 
3. KC Piper 
4. Circle 
5. Paola 
6 Labette County 
7. Wellington 
8. Abilene 
9. Hays 
10. Augusta

4A Div. 2 Girls 
1. Girard 
2. Jefferson West 
3. Clay Center 
4. Burlington 
5. Baldwin 
6. Concordia 
7. Wichita Trinity 
8. Pratt 
9. Holton 
10. Larned

3A Girls 
1. Kingman 
2. Nemaha Central 
3. Garden Plain 
4. Council Grove 
5. Haven 
6. Hesston 
7. Riley County 
8. Beloit 
9. Scott City 
10. Conway Springs

2A Girls 
1. Wabaunsee 
2. Central Plains 
3. Olpe 
4. Hoxie 
5. Jefferson County North 
6. Meade 
7. Kiowa County 
8. Valley Heights 
9. Moundridge 
10. Hill City

1A Div. 1 Girls 
1. Hanover 
2. Centralia 
3. Coldwater-South Central 
4. Stockton 
5. Montezuma-South Gray 
6. Rural Vista 
7. Valley Falls 
8. Washington County 
9. Sylvan-Lucas 
10. St. John-Hudson

1A Div. 2 Girls 
1. Otis-Bison 
2. Quinter 
3. Kiowa-South Barber 
4. Waverly 
5. Rexford-Golden Plains 
6. Ingalls 
7. Beloit-St. John’s 
8. Cunningham 
9. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 
10. Almena-Northern Valley

