Former Joplin Public Library Building Is Now In The Hands of Missouri Southern

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
The Missouri Southern Foundation now owns the old Joplin Public Library. The donation agreement was finalized tonight by city council members. The agreement -- was met with just a pinch of resistance, from councilman Phil Stinnett, who said, although he has high hopes for the project, ethically, he couldn't vote yes, because he couldn't justify giving away a city asset.More >>
Sidewalk projects continue throughout parts of Joplin. And while the finished product should be plush...it's what taking place in the interim that has some concerned. Jones: " I'm just concerned for safety. It ain't for me it's for everybody." Jim Jones is a Carl Junction resident, but, he has grand kids here in Joplin, and with all the construction going on in town, he's become concerned about the sidewalks.More >>
Residents on the south side of Carthage will soon see improved fire response times thanks to a new fire station that's in the works. And there's something special about it.More >>
A dog is in grave condition tonight at the Joplin Humane Society after allegedly being poisoned sometime last night in Webb City. Police are investigating.More >>
What lies ahead for Wildcat Glades in Joplin? It was announced earlier this month that the Audubon Society was ending its partnership with the popular 10-year old nature facility. Tonight a community forum was held to talk about the future.More >>
Small Business Saturday is coming to a close across the region, but the benefit it can bring locally, never closes. For Debbie Mayberry Webb and her family, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of their shopping ritual.More >>
According to the National Retail Federation -- 154-million people participated in Black Friday shopping last year. And the lines were back this evening. Kohl's was one of the many stores nationwide with a special opening time for Pre-Black Friday sales, opening at 5 this evening. The lines were already forming around 4:15 this afternoon. Store officials say they had about 800 in line last ye...More >>
Police in Joplin will *also* have a stronger presence over the next chunk of days. Particularly tomorrow night and into Black Friday when the roads will be consumed with shoppers.More >>
If you live in Missouri...you may start to take home a little more green next year. The minimum wage is set to go up 15 cents on January 1st. But there are some who are skeptical about the benefits of the increase. Right now, the minimum wage in Missouri is $7.70 an hour, but is that amount enough?More >>
