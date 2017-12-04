Final NJCAA Football Rankings Released

The final NJCAA football rankings were released on Monday. East Mississippi finished in the number one spot with 7 first place votes, followed by Arizona Western with 2 first place votes.

As for teams here in the 4-state area, Independence finished the season #5 with a 9-2 overall record. The Pirates beat NEO in the Midwest Classic Bowl on Sunday. NEO finishes the season ranked #8 with a 9-3 overall record.

Defending national champion Garden City is #13 in the final national rankings, posting an 8-4 overall record. The only other Kansas school to make the cut was Butler, who is #15 at 8-3.

Click HERE for the complete final rankings.