Ike Statue Considered for Kansas Statehouse Grounds

Kansas is a a step closer to adding a statue of President Dwight Eisenhower on hte grounds of the Statehouse.
The Kansas Department of Administration will present the proposal during a meeting of the state's Capitol Preservation Committee on Thursday.
Eisenhower grew up in Abilene, Kansas.
The state added a plaque for the 34th president and supreme Allied commander during World War II to the Statehouse's sidewalk "Walk of Honor" in 2015.
The visitor's center also has a small statue of Ike in front of a sign with his photo and a quote from him about statesmanship.
Governor Sam Brownback has advocated honoring Ike with a statute outside, and his administration has been working on the idea for about four years.
Nothing breakable was in that package, but the post office is now still dealing with a seemingly fragile situation.More >>
Nothing breakable was in that package, but the post office is now still dealing with a seemingly fragile situation.More >>
Cricket Wireless 2409 N. Broadway Pittsburg KS 66762 Masonite Pittsburg 911 E. Jefferson Pittsburg KS 66762 Dollar General 705 N. High School Ave. Columbus KS 66725 Dollar General 604 W. 7th Street Galena KS ...More >>
Cricket Wireless 2409 N. Broadway Pittsburg KS 66762 Masonite Pittsburg 911 E. Jefferson Pittsburg KS 66762 Dollar General 705 N. High School Ave. Columbus KS 66725 Dollar General 604 W. 7th Street Galena KS ...More >>