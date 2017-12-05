Ike Statue Considered for Kansas Statehouse Grounds

Kansas is a a step closer to adding a statue of President Dwight Eisenhower on hte grounds of the Statehouse.

The Kansas Department of Administration will present the proposal during a meeting of the state's Capitol Preservation Committee on Thursday.

Eisenhower grew up in Abilene, Kansas.

The state added a plaque for the 34th president and supreme Allied commander during World War II to the Statehouse's sidewalk "Walk of Honor" in 2015.

The visitor's center also has a small statue of Ike in front of a sign with his photo and a quote from him about statesmanship.

Governor Sam Brownback has advocated honoring Ike with a statute outside, and his administration has been working on the idea for about four years.





