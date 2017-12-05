Kansas Couple Claim Police Faked Test Results to Justify Raid

A Kansas couple claims police lied about the results of tests on discarded tea leaves found in their trash to get permission for a SWAT-style raid on their home.
Now the issue is the focus of a federal trial.
Former CIA employees Robert and Adlynn Harte are seeking $5 million for economic losses plus emotional pain, distress and humiliation after a 2012 raid on their Leawood home. They're also seeking $2 million in punitive damages.
Authorities targeted the Hartes after seeing Robert Harte leaving a store that sold hydroponic gardening equipment.
Johnson County sheriff's deputies found brewed tea leaves outside their home. An affidavit claimed field tests indicated the leaves were marijuana. A search of the home found only vegetable plants. The Hartes say law enforcement lied about the test results
