Kansas Committee Wrestles With Funding Questions

Kansas lawmakers are looking for ways to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars to meet the state Supreme Court order to increase spending on public schools.

A joint committee appointed by legislative leaders had its first meeting Monday, and it reviewed projections from legislative researchers that the state could face projected budget shortfalls after July 2019.

The entire Legislature reconvenes in January for its annual session, with fashioning a new school funding law at the top of its agenda.

Kansas legislators might consider a second big tax increase within a year.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a $600 million-a-year income tax increase to help balance the budget.

The state Supreme Court justices ruled in October the state's aid to public schools is inadequate under the state constitution.

The justice's ruling came despite a new law that phased in a $293 million increase over two years, to raise it to $4.3 billion annually.





