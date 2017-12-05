Stolen Salvation Army Kettle Stand Found Flattened

Duquesne, Missouri police have recovered a kettle bell stand that was stolen from the Salvation Army, and it's a little worse for wear.

The stand was returned to the Salvation Army Monday.

Someone had stolen it from outside Joplin's Hobby Lobby store on November 27th.



"This is the first time we are aware of it happening here," said Joplin Salvation Army Major Douglas Stearns. "We were a little shocked that it did happen."

The stand has somehow been smashed flat and is now useless.

"It's damaged pretty bad. We are going to have to replace it," Stearns said. "But we are just glad to have it back."

Salvation Army officials say replacing it will cost about $300.



