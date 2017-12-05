SEK Art Fest Murals and Object Project Announced



SEK Art Fest revealed the specifics for its 2018 mural project Monday evening at Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium.

Grants totaling $13,000 will fund 16 murals in nine locations.

Most will be in Pittsburg. Other murals are planned for Franklin and Girard Kansas.

"I think it's great for tourism,"said SEK Art Fest committee member Angela Myer. "It's a great way to showcase the local artisans we have to people that are from out of town that come in town for the football games or other activities and if you're a local it's something fun to do to drive around and see new art. It really engages a different aspect of the community so that everyone can enjoy it."

SEK Art Fest also announced next year's community object project.

Artists will paint fiberglass benches for display.

In past years, the project has featured paintings on large fiberglass coal buckets and oversized fiberglass footballs.

---

SEK Art Fest is excited to announce their grant program recipients that will create 9 murals for Southeast Kansas. A reception and check presentation will be held at the Corcoran Gallery located in the lobby of the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium on Monday, December 4th at 5:30pm. SEK Art Fest will also be revealing the 2018 object project that will kick off in January of 2018.

The SEK Art Fest's mission is to promote the arts and cultural festivals in Southeast Kansas and to increase regional prosperity, enhance quality of life, strengthen community pride, and activate economic development.

SEK Art Fest's inaugural year was a celebration of Southeast Kansas' mining history. The 2013 "Mining Memories" Coal Bucket display was a huge success, bringing thousands of visitors to downtown Pittsburg. Twenty-four large, fiberglass coal buckets decorated by local artisans were auctioned off at the end of the festival, raising funds for future regional art projects and events.

In 2014, the SEK Art Fest featured football statues in the "SEK Loves Football" art display. True to our mission, SEK Art Fest members honored our commitment to improving the quality of life in our area by using the success of our previous festivals to create grant funding for area projects.

Grant funding was provided to several organizations in 2015 that offered art and cultural events in Southeast Kansas. The Cow Creek Bluegrass Festival, Wesley House, Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation, Miner's Hall Museum, Pittsburg Art Walk, Pittsburg State University Department of Art and Little Balkans Festival Association received grant funds to expand and enhance art and cultural heritage programs and events.

In 2016, SEK Art Fest celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the Crawford County Fair. Artists decorated concrete statues of farm animals that were put on display at the Pittsburg's farmers market, downtown Pittsburg, and ended their journey at the Crawford County Fair. There, they were auctioned at the livestock auction, raising the funds to make this year's grant program possible.





