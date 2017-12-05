Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-5

LIBRARY DONATION

  • The Missouri Southern Foundation now owns the former Joplin Public Library building at 300 South Main Street.  At last night's council meeting the city officially donated the building to the foundation for development as an academic center.  University officials estimate renovation costs at around $8 to $10 Million dollars.

CHRISTMAS TREE SHORTAGE

  • The national Christmas tree shortage has hit the 4-States.  The National Christmas Tree Association reports that trees harvested this year, would have had to be planted about seven to 10 years ago.  But during the recession that began in 2008, there was less revenue to plant new seedlings and less harvest that would have made room for those.  They say now that the economy is better, the demand is higher.

  • SEK Art Fest 2018 Mural Projects

    SEK Art Fest announces projects for 2018. Sixteen murals will be painted in nine different locations. A $13,000 grant will help fund the murals. The organization also announced next year's community object project. Fiberglass benches will join past projects that included coal buckets and football statues. Here are the mural projects:More >>
  • National Christmas Tree Shortage Hits the Four States

    Andy Johnson, who owns and operates Bridgestone Christmas Trees with his family, tends to the trees he bought from Michigan. Since the Four States is too warm for growing Firs, he has to order them. "It was just a real hassle getting those trees to us in a timely manner because they had a lot of new customers to try to fill the demand of not having fir trees on other farms" says Johnson. "The fact that it takes seven to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree...More >>
