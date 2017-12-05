Quantcast

Families in Need Get Toy Help from Salvation Army and KOAM Toybox: Donations Needed

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
     The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one  hundred families this holiday season. It  uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child.

Five year old Alfredo Simpson, his little sister Daisy  and his cousin Laken  still find fun in play doh.  A gift from last year's KOAM toybox campaign through the Salvation Army.  

Alfredos mom, Alesha said, They were excited. They were like, Oh mommy! Look what Santa  brought me. Look! This is cool.’”

Alesha is unemployed after toddler Daisy experienced seizures and she called off work. She's also dealing with a facial tumor. And is grateful to givers.

Alesha explained, It  helps with, in hard times, when you're without money and dont have a job at the time and stuff. They help  the kids that don't have nothing for Christmas.

Six  year old Laken lives with her grandmother.
Carla Simpson said, "They've  really helped me out.  My husband is disabled due to a stroke, so theres been many times its been hard  and stressful for me to work taking care of him."

 The Simpsons are just one of a hundred  families asking the salvation army for help this season. And Captain Dana Cook said toy donations help her stretch donation dollars. "When we can receive those as a gift from somebody, it's less we have to take out of our budget that we can help somebody with their utilities and with food costs."

Carla added, "Its exciting  cause kids Christmas morning always get up and run to the tree to see if they actually, Santa really came or not."

This year on the kids wish lists for Alfredo its army cars and tanks and for Laken a doll with mini diapers.
The Simpsons know donations make a difference.
Carla said, I would like to thank  them and its very, very generous that they do things like this  for people who need help.


And kids will tell you toys are  a big part of Christmas.
Alfredos favorite part of the day, Giving presents!

Captain Dana says the biggest need for toys are for teens and newborn babies. 

This year donations to the KOAM-TV toybox can be made securely online at the website www.koamtv.com 

Or you can call in to the station during the Toybox Tuesday Telethon at noon, 5 and 6 during the news.

417-624-0233 or 620-231-0400
 

