Crowder Fieldhouse Project Gets $150k

RELEASE FROM CROWDER COLLEGE:

Neosho, MO – The Crowder College Foundation topped the $1.4M goal on the Freeman Roughrider Fieldhouse project with a $150,000 donation from La-Z-Boy today.

“Crowder College was founded in 1963 and the Neosho La-Z-Boy facility broke ground in 1969 with operation beginning in 1970. Many of our employees and their families have had the opportunity to further their education at Crowder. La-Z-Boy also utilized the school for special training programs to support the skill building within our team,” stated Bill Snow, Vice President of La-Z-Boy, Neosho.

Snow spoke about the community being blessed to have Crowder College in Neosho and how happy La-Z-Boy is to support the new fieldhouse and student athletes.

La-Z-Boy has been a longtime partner of the college funding classrooms and programs across campus. The La-Z-Boy employees and Foundation are committed to the community and their opportunities to benefit Crowder and its students.

“This is a great day for Crowder College. We are fortunate to have a sponsor such as La-Z-Boy on the fieldhouse project,” stated Scott Wade, Crowder College Foundation Board President.

The Crowder College Foundation, Inc., established in 1965, is a not for profit, 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The Foundation has a history of service to the institution through the creation of private funding vehicles that have enriched every facet of Crowder.

