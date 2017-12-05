Gorillas Look for First MIAA Win

The Pittsburg State men's basketball team is 5-4 overall to start the season. However, their first two MIAA games didn't go their way. The Gorillas dropped each of their first two league games last week to Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State.

Thursday night, PSU will play their first home conference game, hosting the Lindenwood Lions. If they want to pick up their first MIAA win, they'll have to get better on the defensive end.

The Gorillas are second in the league in scoring, going for 87 points per game. However defensively they're last in the league, giving up 81 per night.

Thursday's game will begin at roughly 7:30 pm.