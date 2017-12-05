Lions Host Lincoln Thursday

The Cardinals went on the road Tuesday night and handed the Lamar Tigers their first loss 63-53.More >>
The Eagles beat the Tigers 48-44 Tuesday night.More >>
The Gorillas (6-2, 0-2 MIAA) will host the Lindenwood Lions on Thursday in their home opener.More >>
The Lions will play their first home MIAA game on Thursday against Lincoln.More >>
Southern's recruiting class includes Tori Frazier, who was an All-COC and All-District player at Neosho High SchoolMore >>
MSSU is 0-2 to begin league play, falling to Fort Hays State and UNK last week.More >>
School district officials in Jasper say a former coworker is accused of fraud after being investigated by both local and federal authorities.More >>
The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one hundred families this holiday season. It uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child.More >>
