Missouri Southern Adds Four to '18 Recruiting Class

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - Missouri Southern Softball head coach Melissa Chmielewski has announced Wednesday afternoon the signing of four future Lions toward the class of 2018.



Cementing a spot on the 2019 roster are Meredith Iden, Josi Tofpi, Tori Frazier, and Sidnie Hurst.



Chmielewski is excited about her second recruiting class to provide a boost to the program for years down the road.



"We are very excited about the addition of Tori, Meredith, Sidnie and Josie. They all exemplify the character, passion and blue collar work ethic we are looking for in our team," coach explained. "They all have a different leadership qualities within their personalities that we are excited to add to the team and we believe they will be great additions on and off the field."



Iden, the only pitcher in the class, is a four-letter winner out of Bixby High School in Bixby, Oklahoma where she was coached by head coach Joy Marie Galliart.



"Meredith has the type of personality and competitive drive that makes you want to play behind her. She is a great hitter, will spend some time on the mound for us and is just an all-around good addition to the team," Coach explained.



On the mound, she throws each pitch from fastball to drop in the low 60s to go along with a change up in the mid 40s. During her career as a Spartan, Iden earned first-team All-Conference honors in both her junior and senior years and then propelled to All-region and All-State large east team status as a senior. She also was selected to the VYPE magazine All-Tulsa softball team as well.



Her success on the field transferred inside the class room as a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average.

She is the daughter of Russ and Mia Iden with the plan to major in Biology/Pre-Med at Missouri Southern



Tori Frazier was a four-year letter winner at Neosho High School and played for head coach Catie Cummins.



"Tori is a local talent who is very raw with a high ceiling and is very natural in the outfield," coach said. "She is very intelligent and will be a great addition to our outfield."



The Local product flashed in her senior year by batting an impressive .444, earning her All-Central Ozark Conference first team, a unanimous all-district in Class 4, District 12, and All-region honors on the Wildcats way to a District championship game where they would finish runners up after fall 9-4 to Webb City.



Frazier is the daughter of Calvin and Sherri Frazier and plans to major in Biology at Missouri Southern.





Hurst is a native of Tinker, Oklahoma where she was a four-year letterman at Carl Albert High School under head coach Collin White.



"Sidnie has a ton of range at the SS position and will fill in some of the speed that will be graduating this year. Again, very good for our team on and off the field." coach said.



The center fielder, who also saw time at second base and short stop, earned All-Conference first team honors as a freshman outfielder before taking first-team at shortstop in her sophomore and junior years. She was a 5a-1 All-District first-team outfielder as a senior. Her effort helped launch the Titans toward a 5a Regional Championship in all four years, which eventually lead to the ultimate goal of a 5a State Championship in 2017.



In the offseason, Hurst competed in the pool by swimming in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 relay, and 400 relay for the swimming team as a two-year letter winner

She is the daughter of Mark and Melanie Hurst with the intention of majoring in criminal justice at Missouri Southern.



Concluding the class is Tofpi, a four-year letter winner from Oklahoma City, who spent time at a variety of positions in the infield including second base, third base, and shortstop during her time at Westmoore High School under head coach Jenny Rollins.



"Josie is fundamentally one of the best middle infielders I've seen," coach said. "She has a ton of range, hits for contact and average for us will be a great addition to the team."



She finished out her career with an impressive .946 fielding percentage with 284 putouts across the infield. At the Plate, Tofpi recorded a .346 batting average while scoring 89 runs and knocking in 57 RBIs. Her play on the field and at the plate earned her All-District first team honors as a sophomore and junior, while being named on the All-Big City and COAC All-conference honorable mention teams.



The Oklahoma native also landed on the All-Region and All-State squads as well as making an appearance in the first All-America Games on the Southeast team, while being selected to participate in the All-Star game at Colorado Sparkler.



She is the daughter of Clifton and Thetath Tofpi and plans to major in Psychology at MSSU.



MSSU opens its 2018 season against East Central University as the Lions compete in the Southeastern Oklahoma Tournament in Durant, Oklahoma from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 with a double-header each day.