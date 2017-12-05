MSSU Women Try to Avoid 3rd Straight Loss

The Missouri Southern women's basketball team is 0-2 to start MIAA play. Overall, the team is 1-7 with their only win coming against NAIA opponent Ottawa on November 30th.

On Thursday, MOSO will host the Lincoln Blue Tigers trying to pick up their first conference win and avoid a three game losing streak.

A couple big reasons for the team's struggles this season are defense and turnovers. The Lions are allowing a league worst 74 points per game, and also have the most turnovers in the league with 143 through eight games.