PSU Women Prepare for Home Opener

The Pittsburg State women dropped their first two MIAA games of the year last week, falling to both Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State. With those two losses the team is 6-2 overall, and has fallen out of the national rankings.

Although the team has played 8 games, they have yet to play one at home. Thursday, that will change. The Gorillas will host the Lindenwood Lions in their home opener Thursday, trying to pick up their first league win of the year.