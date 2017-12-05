Officials Deal With Conflict Over Cameras in New Bourbon County Jail

Bourbon County officials meet today for the first time to discuss issues over the new jail's camera system and the several miscommunications between groups in charge of building the new facility.

"What they should have said.."okay Sheriff. Here's the camera placement..now..all the cameras are not going to have microphones" says Sheriff Bill Martin.

The sheriff explains the miscommunication that happened between the architecture group and himself. He assumed that when was planning camera placement..that it was going to be a camera with both video and audio recording.

"Attorneys now are screaming that they want audio and video. I mean look at the public. They have cell phones recording everything that law enforcement does, both audio and video. And they're uploading that information to YouTube and showing the public what law enforcement is doing, right wrong or indifferent"

A way to make sure law enforcement is covered, legally.

"When we bring somebody in, attorneys are expecting that certain things are done. And they want to see that those steps or those procedures are being carried out properly"

The sheriff says that the jail administration and himself had been gathering further information on the camera issues to present to the commissioners, who are in charge of budgets for county projects like these. In a meeting last month, after the sheriff and jail administration left they got an update commissioners didn't see coming.

"Universal Construction had been presented with a request for change..to put microphones in the jail facility.this was the first time that the commissioners had been aware of this situation" says Commissioner Lynne Oharah.

Adding another task to be completed and decided on before the jail opening.

Commissioner Oharah says Universal Construction is figuring out how much adding audio to the camera will cost.