Webb City Wins Opener

The Webb City Cardinals opened up their season with a win over the Lamar Tigers Tuesday night. Webb City beat Lamar 63-53. Lamar was previously unbeaten at 3-0 and won the Dennis Cornish Classic in Lockwood over the weekend.

Alex Pickett led the way for Webb City, scoring a game high 24 points. For Lamar Ian Moore had 16.

Next up for the Cardinals, they'll play in the Rogers Arvest Hoopfest in Rogers, AR beginning on Thursday.