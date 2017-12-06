Quantcast

Missouri Officer Shot While Transporting Suspect - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Officer Shot While Transporting Suspect

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    A suburban St. Louis police officer was in surgery Tuesday evening after being shot by a suspect he was transporting inside a police vehicle.
    The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Arnold, Missouri. 
    Police were called to a report of a gun stolen from a residence. 
    The suspect ran into the woods and fired shots, though it wasn't clear if he was shooting at police.
     He was caught a short time later and a gun was confiscated.
      Police say 44-year-old officer Ryan O'Connor was taking suspect Chad Klahs to the police station for booking.  But Jefferson County Sheriff's Capt. Gary Higginbotham says police were unaware that Klahs had a second gun that was apparently stolen from a vehicle.
    Klahs was handcuffed in the back of the police SUV but managed to shoot the officer in the head. Police believe Klahs then turned the gun on himself.  Now authorities say Klahs has died from that self-inflicted head wound.
    Both O'Connor and Klahs were treated at the same hospital -- St Anthony's Medical Center.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Officials Deal With Conflict Over Cameras in New Bourbon County Jail

    Officials Deal With Conflict Over Cameras in New Bourbon County Jail

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:43 PM EST2017-12-05 23:43:14 GMT
    Bourbon County officials meet today for the first time to discuss issues over the new jail's camera system and the several miscommunications between groups in charge of building the new facility. "What they should have said.."okay Sheriff. Here's the camera placement..now..all the cameras are not going to have microphones" says Sheriff Bill Martin. The sheriff explains the miscommunication that happened between the architecture group and himself. He assumed that when ...More >>
    Bourbon County officials meet today for the first time to discuss issues over the new jail's camera system and the several miscommunications between groups in charge of building the new facility. "What they should have said.."okay Sheriff. Here's the camera placement..now..all the cameras are not going to have microphones" says Sheriff Bill Martin. The sheriff explains the miscommunication that happened between the architecture group and himself. He assumed that when ...More >>

  • Former Jasper School District Worker Target of Fraud Investigation

    Former Jasper School District Worker Target of Fraud Investigation

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-05 22:54:47 GMT

    School district officials in Jasper say a former coworker is accused of fraud after being investigated by both local and federal authorities.

    More >>

    School district officials in Jasper say a former coworker is accused of fraud after being investigated by both local and federal authorities.

    More >>

  • Families in Need Get Toy Help from Salvation Army and KOAM Toybox: Donations Needed

    Families in Need Get Toy Help from Salvation Army and KOAM Toybox: Donations Needed

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 PM EST2017-12-05 21:49:28 GMT

         The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one  hundred families this holiday season. It  uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child. 

    More >>

         The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one  hundred families this holiday season. It  uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.