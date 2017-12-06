Missouri Officer Shot While Transporting Suspect

A suburban St. Louis police officer was in surgery Tuesday evening after being shot by a suspect he was transporting inside a police vehicle.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Arnold, Missouri.

Police were called to a report of a gun stolen from a residence.

The suspect ran into the woods and fired shots, though it wasn't clear if he was shooting at police.

He was caught a short time later and a gun was confiscated.

Police say 44-year-old officer Ryan O'Connor was taking suspect Chad Klahs to the police station for booking. But Jefferson County Sheriff's Capt. Gary Higginbotham says police were unaware that Klahs had a second gun that was apparently stolen from a vehicle.

Klahs was handcuffed in the back of the police SUV but managed to shoot the officer in the head. Police believe Klahs then turned the gun on himself. Now authorities say Klahs has died from that self-inflicted head wound.

Both O'Connor and Klahs were treated at the same hospital -- St Anthony's Medical Center.