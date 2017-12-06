Quantcast

Missouri Chemical Company Challenges Restrictions on Weed Killer - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Chemical Company Challenges Restrictions on Weed Killer

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Monsanto has asked a judge to prevent Arkansas lawmakers from banning the use of the weed killer, dicamba.  It's been around for decades, but farmers in Missouri and several other states have said the chemical drifts onto their crops and causes widespread damage.
    The Missouri-based agribusiness asked a Pulaski County judge to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the Arkansas from banning dicamba's use while the company challenges a prohibition approved by the Arkansas Plant Board last month.
    The board's proposal, which would ban dicamba's use from April 16 through Oct. 31, is scheduled to go before a legislative committee next week. The company also wants the judge to block enforcement of a previous rule restricting its dicamba weed killer's use.    
       Monsanto has said the ban will deprive farmers of a needed tool and that an injunction is needed to avoid confusion while the judge considers its claims that the regulatory panel exceeded its authority.
       A spokeswoman for the state Agriculture Department declined to comment on Monsanto's request.
       Problems arose over the past couple of years as farmers began to use it on soybean and cotton fields where they planted new seeds engineered to be resistant to the herbicide. Because it can easily evaporate after being applied, the chemical sometimes settles on neighboring fields. The state earlier this year approved a temporary ban on the herbicide's sale and use, and has received nearly 1,000 complaints about dicamba this year.
    
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Officials Deal With Conflict Over Cameras in New Bourbon County Jail

    Officials Deal With Conflict Over Cameras in New Bourbon County Jail

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 6:43 PM EST2017-12-05 23:43:14 GMT
    Bourbon County officials meet today for the first time to discuss issues over the new jail's camera system and the several miscommunications between groups in charge of building the new facility. "What they should have said.."okay Sheriff. Here's the camera placement..now..all the cameras are not going to have microphones" says Sheriff Bill Martin. The sheriff explains the miscommunication that happened between the architecture group and himself. He assumed that when ...More >>
    Bourbon County officials meet today for the first time to discuss issues over the new jail's camera system and the several miscommunications between groups in charge of building the new facility. "What they should have said.."okay Sheriff. Here's the camera placement..now..all the cameras are not going to have microphones" says Sheriff Bill Martin. The sheriff explains the miscommunication that happened between the architecture group and himself. He assumed that when ...More >>

  • Former Jasper School District Worker Target of Fraud Investigation

    Former Jasper School District Worker Target of Fraud Investigation

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-05 22:54:47 GMT

    School district officials in Jasper say a former coworker is accused of fraud after being investigated by both local and federal authorities.

    More >>

    School district officials in Jasper say a former coworker is accused of fraud after being investigated by both local and federal authorities.

    More >>

  • Families in Need Get Toy Help from Salvation Army and KOAM Toybox: Donations Needed

    Families in Need Get Toy Help from Salvation Army and KOAM Toybox: Donations Needed

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 PM EST2017-12-05 21:49:28 GMT

         The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one  hundred families this holiday season. It  uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child. 

    More >>

         The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one  hundred families this holiday season. It  uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.