Angel Trees Let Shoppers Personalize Giving: CFI Prepares for Shopping Spree

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

About five hundred families are asking hte Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed.
           Some special Christmas trees play an important role in meeting that need.

Debra Gaskill and a crew member carried Christmas trees into businesses at the end of November. But they aren't decorated with ornaments. Instead they get angels, each with a childs or senior citizens name and a Christmas wish list making it possible for anyone to be share  the Christmas spirit.
Gaskill, the Salvation Army emergency case manager explained, A lot of times families will take their kids, theyll take a tag that matches an age to their kids age, and let their kids do the shopping. Their  kids feel like their helping.

Mid-Missouri bank is one of twenty or more businesses hosting angel trees this year, something the salvation army says is vital to the effort.
Gaskill said,  Thats  the only way  we're able to do anything that we do is through our community support. 

Andy Perigo, the community bank president said, Its a reminder to give back to  the community. We're a community bank. Its also, Salvation Armys such a staple in our community, been here a long time, its a good reminder they're here and helping out.

The trees often inspire employees to help. Ashley Russell a teller at Mid-Missouri bank said, Usually, every year,  me and my husband will take a couple and go shopping. Its really fun for us. I get to go home  and wrap the presents and make something special for some kids. So its really fun.  Workers even pool money to fill an angel tree request.


While some host trees, businesses like CFI, grab hundreds of tags and go shopping.  CFI President Tim Staroba said, We're actually gonna provide help for two hundred  families and a hundred elderly here in Joplin with about fifty percent  the total money.  nd  the company has raised forty-three thousand dollars company wide, helping  in  other communities too. But with roots in Joplin since 1951, Staroba  said its special.  We dont usually know who the families are, but  we know we're helping. But um, to us,  the way we view everybody who lives in Joplin  in the community is part of our family.  Thats  how we view the communities in which we live. So yeah,  it is like extended family  were trying to help.  And thats why its so meaningful for us.

CFI will have a special night of shopping at Target on Thursday, December 7th during which any employee can participate in the event to experience giving.

With trees set up at restaurants, stores and banks, its   easy for people to be angels themselves this Christmas.
Gaskill added, Its a heavenly figure. It shows we always have someone watching over us. And as the Salvation Army, I feel like thats what we try to do. We try to watch over our community. We fill in where theres need.
Those taking an angel tree tag don't have to buy everything on the wish list and gifts don't have to be wrapped.
          They can be returned to where the tag was taken or to the Salvation Army.

The following is a list of Angel Tree and gift tag locations:

Mid Missouri Bank 3435 E 7th St Joplin MO 64801
Johnny Carino's 137 N Range Line Rd Joplin MO 64801
Pinnacle Bank 802 S Main St Joplin MO 64801
1651 W 7th St Joplin MO 64801
2433 S Range line Rd Joplin MO 64804
1316 E 32nd St Joplin MO 64804
1010 S Madison Ste M Webb City MO 64870
Golden Corral 2415 S Range Line Rd Joplin MO 64801
32nd Street Surgery Center 1531 East 32nd St Ste 6 Joplin MO 64804
Dollar General 807 W 7th St Joplin MO 64801
Sams Club 3536 Hammons Blvd Joplin MO 64804
Family Video Joplin 2207 W 7th St Joplin MO 64801
Family Video Webb City 1460 S Madison Webb City MO 64870
Peace Lutheran  Church 3100 N St Louis Ave Joplin MO 64801
Faith Baptist Church 2424 E 20th St Joplin MO 64801
JJ'S Woodfire Pizza 1612 S Madison St Ste E  Webb City MO 64870




 

