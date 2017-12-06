Angel Trees Let Shoppers Personalize Giving: CFI Prepares for Shopping Spree

Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.More >>
Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.More >>
There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime.More >>
There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime.More >>
A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death. According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing. The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later. Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...More >>
A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death. According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing. The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later. Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>
The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one hundred families this holiday season. It uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child.More >>
The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one hundred families this holiday season. It uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child.More >>
A series of appointments and then withdrawn appointments to the Missouri State Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens inevitably resulted in the outcome he sought which was the firing of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Critics are accusing the republican governor of a power grab.More >>
A series of appointments and then withdrawn appointments to the Missouri State Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens inevitably resulted in the outcome he sought which was the firing of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Critics are accusing the republican governor of a power grab.More >>
A special legislative committee on Kansas public school funding holds its first meeting Monday. It follows an October State Supreme Court order to boost funding.More >>
A special legislative committee on Kansas public school funding holds its first meeting Monday. It follows an October State Supreme Court order to boost funding.More >>
Oklahoma's governor will put medical marijuana on the ballot. Governor Mary Fallin said she will set an election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure after the start of the new year.More >>
Oklahoma's governor will put medical marijuana on the ballot. Governor Mary Fallin said she will set an election date for a medical marijuana ballot measure after the start of the new year.More >>
Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to collect money and toys to help kids in need.More >>
Firefighters from every Newton County community fire station used their boots Saturday to collect money and toys to help kids in need.More >>
A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student. Vivian Vu died of injuries from the crash near Hamel Illinois on November 21st.More >>
A Colorado man was identified as the driver of a truck involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Missouri Southern State University student. Vivian Vu died of injuries from the crash near Hamel Illinois on November 21st.More >>
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.More >>
The push for STEM trained students put Frontenac freshman on an assembly line today. Students in the foundations of technology class at Frontenac high school became the work crew for the Pittsburg State University Manufacturing Enterprise class.More >>
A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
It's called Knitted Knockers.
A Pittsburg woman is part of a national mission to make something to help breast cancer patients.
It's called Knitted Knockers.