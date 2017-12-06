Area Christmas Parades

It’s The Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train is coming to Joplin on Tuesday, December 12. The six-car train will bring Santa Claus for a visit with kids, and will pull into the Joplin Union Depot, 201 North Main Street, around 4 p.m. They will open to the public shortly after their arrival, and remain open until 9:00 p.m. To access the Union Depot, the public should enter from “B” and North Main Street. The Holiday Express is complete with cheerful di...

