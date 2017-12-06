Quantcast

Area Christmas Parades

Updated:

December 6th

  • Webb City, MO 7 PM
  • Oswego, KS 7 PM

December 7th

  • Parsons, KS 7 PM
  • Lamar, MO 6 PM
  • Chanute, KS 6:30 PM
  • Chetopa, KS
  • Vinita, OK 7 PM

December 9th 

  • Monett, MO 11 AM
  • Edna, KS 2 PM
  • Grove, OK 6 PM
  • Cherokee, KS 6 PM
  • Jay, OK 

December 14th

  • Seneca, MO 6:30 PM

  • Preregister by January 12th

    KOMA Beef Cattle Conference - January 16th

    KOMA Beef Cattle Conference - January 16th

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-04 22:54:22 GMT
    The KOMA Beef Cattle Conference begins at 4 p.m., January 16, 2018, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center in Springfield, Mo. The KOMA (4 – State) Beef Cattle Conference is a joint effort by the Extension Services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.  It is designed to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization.  Presenters and presentations at the meeting include: Dr. David Lalma...More >>
    The KOMA Beef Cattle Conference begins at 4 p.m., January 16, 2018, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center in Springfield, Mo. The KOMA (4 – State) Beef Cattle Conference is a joint effort by the Extension Services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.  It is designed to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization.  Presenters and presentations at the meeting include: Dr. David Lalma...More >>

  • MSSU to Host Clinic for Neosho Students

    MSSU to Host Clinic for Neosho Students

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:46 PM EST2017-12-04 22:46:19 GMT
    Missouri Southern State University's Department of Emergency Medical Services will visit Neosho High School on December 14th, 2017 to host a clinic on emergency medical topics for junior and seniors. Starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m., students will visit stations with topics on a variety of topics, including Stop the Bleed, Hands Only CPR, AED Usage, Choking First Aid, and Epi Pen Usage.  Teacher Brandi Arthur planned the event, training provided free of charge b...More >>
    Missouri Southern State University's Department of Emergency Medical Services will visit Neosho High School on December 14th, 2017 to host a clinic on emergency medical topics for junior and seniors. Starting at 8:00 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m., students will visit stations with topics on a variety of topics, including Stop the Bleed, Hands Only CPR, AED Usage, Choking First Aid, and Epi Pen Usage.  Teacher Brandi Arthur planned the event, training provided free of charge b...More >>
