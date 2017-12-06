Quantcast

Structure Fire at Applebee’s 2825 E 32nd - KOAM TV 7

Structure Fire at Applebee’s 2825 E 32nd

Updated:
Joplin, MO -

On Tuesday, December 5, the Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure at Applebee’s Restaurant 2825 E. 32nd at 4:54 PM. The first arriving crew arrived on scene at 4:56 PM and reported a one-story commercial building with nothing showing. Crews entered the structure to find a light haze of smoke throughout the seating area. After further investigation, it was discovered there was a small fire in the HVAC (Heating and Air conditioning) system the fire was quickly extinguished and ventilation was established to remove the odor and smoke from the building.

The City of Joplin’s Health Department was notified as is our policy to inspect for health issues and the restaurant remained closed for repairs of the system.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighting crews.

The fire department responded with 6 apparatus and 15 personnel. The fire department was assisted by Joplin Police Department, METS Ambulance Service, and Joplin Health Department.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature due to combustibles in the HVAC system (Heating and Air System).

For more information, contact the Joplin Fire Department at 623-0403 or 624-0820, ext. 1300.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Cat Comes Home

    Cat Comes Home

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-07 03:07:13 GMT

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

    Christmas came early for Vicky and her family after PSU reunited them with their lost cat.

    More >>

  • Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Tenant Warns of Alleged Safety Issues at Downtown Joplin Loft Complex

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-07 01:28:44 GMT

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

    There are security cameras outside the complex, but the tenant worries all they may end up doing is documenting a crime. 

    More >>

  • Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Child Abuse Leads to Death

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:47 PM EST2017-12-07 03:47:15 GMT

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>

    A Carl Junction man faces a charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Death.  According to Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Hasse, on November 28th authorities responded to a call at 405 Meadow Lake Drive about 3-year-old Jayda Kyle not conscious or breathing.  The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and then life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Jayda Kyle died three days later.  Autopsy results ruled that her death was caused...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.