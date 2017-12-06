Structure Fire at Applebee’s 2825 E 32nd

On Tuesday, December 5, the Joplin Fire Department responded to a report of a structure at Applebee’s Restaurant 2825 E. 32nd at 4:54 PM. The first arriving crew arrived on scene at 4:56 PM and reported a one-story commercial building with nothing showing. Crews entered the structure to find a light haze of smoke throughout the seating area. After further investigation, it was discovered there was a small fire in the HVAC (Heating and Air conditioning) system the fire was quickly extinguished and ventilation was established to remove the odor and smoke from the building.

The City of Joplin’s Health Department was notified as is our policy to inspect for health issues and the restaurant remained closed for repairs of the system.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighting crews.

The fire department responded with 6 apparatus and 15 personnel. The fire department was assisted by Joplin Police Department, METS Ambulance Service, and Joplin Health Department.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature due to combustibles in the HVAC system (Heating and Air System).

For more information, contact the Joplin Fire Department at 623-0403 or 624-0820, ext. 1300.